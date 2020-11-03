The Quilombola women’s text collection opens the seal

“To be a quilombola woman means to know that I am part of a race that resists, fights prejudice every day and is always looking for our rights,” says the leadership of Quilombo Grossos in Rio Grande do Norte, Andreia Nazareno, while reading an excerpt from the book Quilombolas Women: Territories of Black Female Existences.

Read more: Traditional quilombola knowledge protects the environment in Vale do Ribeira in SP

The unpublished work, published by Editora Jandaíra in late October, consists of stories, articles, texts, verses and poems and is the first by Selo Sueli Carneiro, writer and founder of the Geledés Institute.

Under the coordination of the philosopher and writer Djamila Ribeiro and the organization of Selma Dealdina dos Santos, the Executive Secretary of the National Coordination for the Coordination of Black Rural Quilombola Communities (Conaq), this time there are 18 quilombola women from across the country. among them Nazareno, a cooperative manager and farmer in her community.

“One of our companions met Djamila and invited her to write a text for a book she was writing. Djamila accepted the invitation, but said: ‘Look at me, but as long as we do a collective production’. It was then that it was in circulation and the 18 women wrote articles, “says Givânia Silva, who is also one of the authors of the book.

She was born in Quilombo Conceição das Crioulas in Pernambuco and works as a professor at the University of Brasília (UnB). “They don’t deal with the language of the academy, but the theory that we, many of us, put in this book was the theory with the practice of their own lives,” adds Givânia.

For Sueli Carneiro the work is a “historical collection” that represents the “oldest struggle” of the black population. “It is the sum of several resistances, several generations of women, of several times. A collection of Quilombola women who represent the most collective of all our struggles, namely the Quilombola fight in defense of our traditional areas,” said the writer during the It will be broadcast live on the Conaq website on October 24th.

The book covers a variety of topics ranging from agriculture, health, resistance, and education. It provides an opportunity to understand the reality of quilombos in Brazil.

“I wrote about our way of being here in the community. We are very proud here in the Carrapato community, they call us cheeky. But this cheek was necessary to gain respect,” reports retired cook Sandra Maria von Quilombo Carrapatos da Tabatinga in Minas Gerais, also author of the book.

For them, as well as for Givânia and Andrea, it was “an immense pleasure” to tell their own story and that of their ancestors in the publication. “I didn’t know whether to laugh and cry, and I kept screaming: ‘People have arrived, have arrived, have arrived,” says Sandra.

The book is available now in bookstores across Brazil and on the Editora Jandaíra website.

Edition: Marina Duarte de Souza