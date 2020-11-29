The quiz with Jörg Pilawa is back

Hamburg (dpa) – The successful riddle program in the German evening program is getting a new edition: from Monday (30 November) onwards, “The Quiz with Jörg Pilawa” will run the first again – 20 years after the first program and 10 years after the last.

Between 2001 and 2010, up to six million people turned on the classic every day. The program will now restart. It starts again every day during the week, but this time already at 16.10.

Jörg Pilawa hadn’t hesitated for long when Norddeutscher Rundfunk asked for the show to be resumed with his acceptance, as he told the German news agency in Hamburg. “Today I am very much contacted by everyone I have done on this program. Whether it’s the taxi driver or someone on the street, it’s amazing what this show did to people back then. “That’s why he decided to participate again.” But limited to 84 times in the afternoon. “

Will he be able to attract millions of people in front of the screen with the afternoon show? “Of course we are happy to see many spectators. But of course I don’t put pressure on 55 as much as 35. But of course I’ll also look at the odds the next day. Logical. It is an indicator of what we are doing “.

The Hamburg moderator is confident that the tried and tested concept – the mixture of questions and answers and the talk with the candidates – will continue to be so well received. “It’s a talk-quiz show because you learn so much about people. I think it fits into the afternoon because a lot of people are in the constellations and also love to listen. “In any case, he had a lot of fun recording the first broadcasts with the candidate teams. Pilawa promises he was able to stir up exciting stories again. from them.

“For me as a moderator, it’s always like a lucky bag.” The quizzes are actually very structured with a question, alternative answers, and a resolution. “But the time it takes to log in is my game mass. I can’t plan anything there. I must be wide awake. “This is something he particularly likes.

“I once had a nun with me who, after asking several times, revealed that she would like to use the money to buy red pumps.” The fact that so much humanity happens from conversations is a special feature of the show. “I still like it and I don’t have it in any other show.”

Despite the countless quiz programs already moderated by Pilawa – 1711 episodes of the “Quiz with Jörg Pilawa” alone – the Hamburg man does not consider himself super intelligent. “I’m not smarter than other people. But a certain peasant cunning develops: it’s always answer C or the longest, ”the 55-year-old said with a laugh. Out of 100 responses, maybe 5 would have stopped because they would have particularly interested him. “But if I extrapolate this: with 100,000 questions, I’m obviously a lot smarter than 20 years ago.”

In the new edition of the quiz, the new candidate teams also bring a question of your choice as the first question of the game. If you answer correctly, your wish will be granted. And there are some other changes due to the crown: the nominees play in a studio with no audience and the cheers are played only by the band. Furthermore Pilawa sees his guests in the studio only for the first time without their mouth and nose covering and then only from a distance. “Well, this is a really difficult situation for everyone.”