The race for the Covid-19 vaccine reaches the final stretch with 45 human tested candidates – Executive Digest

Currently, 45 vaccine candidates against Covid-19 are to be developed in research and development centers (research and development), universities and pharmaceutical laboratories and, according to the latest list of the organization, are already being tested in human clinical trials. World Health Organization (WHO).

The vast majority of these 45 projects are managed by the private sector. In particular, 33 of these candidates (almost 75% of the cases) are funded by companies alone or in collaboration with research centers or universities. This area is home to all kinds of companies: from large multinational corporations to wealthy biotech companies that are publicly traded and even small companies that specialize in vaccines and have seized their ultimately great opportunity in this pandemic.

The most advanced vaccines for the European region are supplied by the British company AstraZeneca in collaboration with Oxford University and the American company Pfizer in collaboration with the German BioNTech and the Chinese Fosum.

For these two candidates, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has initiated what is known as a “continuous review”, in which the health authority checks the test data with volunteers at the same time as they are obtained. In this way, when the community organization has sufficient data on effectiveness, it will give the green light to its marketing and distribution.

The two companies believe their product is on the verge of providing conclusive data to help determine if it will pass the health authority sieve. In the US, Pfizer has already announced that this evidence is expected to be available by the end of November. The US government has admitted that the US Food and Drug Administration will give FDA approval within 24 hours once the final phase of testing has demonstrated its effectiveness. This would mean that in December, when the scientific evidence is available, the first doses can be distributed.

In Europe the schedule can be similar. The ongoing EMA assessment of Pfizer and AstraZeneca research means that the data will be distributed as it becomes available. It will be a matter of weeks or early 2021 at the most.

According to the WHO, there are a total of 10 candidates in the final phase of clinical testing (human tests). Of these, Janssen, Novavax and Moderna also have sales opportunities in Europe as the other four Chinese and Russian Sputnik Vs are very unlikely to reach European citizens as the trials on the continent are not being carried out under the supervision of EMA.

Europe has already signed three supply contracts for these trial products to be distributed between member states, notably with AstraZeneca (300 million bottles), the consortium made up of Sanofi and GSK (300 million) and Janssen (200 million plus an optional 200 million) .

According to the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von del Leyen, negotiations are already underway to provide the experimental options of the companies CureVac, BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna.

Due to the unprecedented health crisis posed by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the procedures for obtaining the vaccine have been reduced like never before. This is why global science has focused on finding a quick fix. In addition to the 45 initiatives in clinical trials, the WHO states that there are 156 in preclinical tests (confirmatory hypotheses at the laboratory level and in animals).

A series of initiatives that have accelerated the process of obtaining a conventional vaccine, which can generally go from the laboratory stage to approval over a decade.

The USA (14 candidates), China (11) and Europe (11) lead the tests. Think tank Policy Cures Research found that total R&D funding for this vaccine totaled US $ 5,451 million (EUR 4,688 million) worldwide from both the public sector and the pharmaceutical industry, and from donations.