The referee who heads the classic Sporting FC Porto is already known – Sport

Referee Luís Godinho was selected for Saturday’s classic between Sporting and FC Porto from the fourth round of the I League of Football, the Portuguese Football Association (FPF) announced today.

Luís Godinho, 34, referee for the Évora football association, will have the first “classic” of his career, despite having led two derbis between Sporting and Benfica, one for the Portuguese Cup and one for the league.

The referee will have assistant referees in classic Rui Teixeira and Ricardo Santos, and in the video there will be referee Tiago Martins from the Lisbon Football Association.

The game between Sporting and FC Porto will take place on Saturday at 20:30 at the José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon.