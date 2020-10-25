The referendum in Chile is proceeding under strict measures

Historic Sunday for Chileans voting to decide the future of the current constitution is going smoothly despite reports of long lines in many electoral zones across the country.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however, there was massive participation without agglomerations and under strict hygiene measures. However, the temperature measurement was rejected by the government.

:: Chileans decide this Sunday (25) whether they want to defeat Pinochet’s constitution or not ::

The President of the Chilean Electoral Service (Servel), Patricio Santamaría, explained on social media to the members of the table and voters during the referendum why the temperature test was not carried out.

According to him, “the decision was made not to take the temperature when entering polling stations as all experts believed that the temperature is not a definitive symptom of Covid-19 but could be due to several other diseases,” the director wrote do Servel, which that Sunday also published an official bulletin on the progress of the referendum.

:: The Chilean social revolt can create the 1st component of history with gender equality ::

The information disclosed stated that “out of a universe of 44,697 electoral tables determined for these votes, a total of 44,697 are installed, which is 100%”.

Voting across the country this Sunday is calm, as in Liceo 1 Javiera Carrera in the capital, Santiago, where young people and the elderly are taking part

Support message

On social media, British musician Roger Waters, formerly Pink Floyd, who is also known for his activism in the defense of human rights, sent a message of support to the Chilean people.

:: Referendum on new constitution is this Sunday in Chile: know what it’s about ::

Waters urged them to vote in the elections to make the historic decision to maintain or amend the constitution inherited from Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship.

“Dear friends of Chile, vote all Sunday. I agree to the Constitutional Convention. We all deserve the right to live in peace. I love you, I am with you, vote, vote, vote,” he said .

* With information from Telesur

Edition: Douglas Matos