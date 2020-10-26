The referendum on the new constitution in Chile ends

The referendum on a new constitution in Chile ended on Sunday at 8 p.m. (25). The trip, which lasted 12 hours due to hygiene measures to prevent infection with Covid-19, had a high participation of the population as expected.

Upon completion of the polls, in which participants voted on whether or not to approve the inaugural process for drafting a new Magna Carta, the first results are expected to be published starting at 9:15 p.m. today.

The partial result of the referendum, in which so far only votes from abroad were counted, shows that 87% of Chileans want a new constitution, according to the Electoral Political Observatory of the University of Diego Portales (UDP).

This Sunday was marked by the insurgent spirit of the revolts that took place in the country in October 2019, in which the referendum appeared as one of the main demands of the demonstrators.

Because it is a popular victory, supporters of a new constitution to replace the current one inherited from the Pinochet dictatorship are gathering in the streets to await the result of the vote and to express hope and joy.

The atmosphere of the popular celebration contrasts with the repression by the Carabineros, as the Chilean military police are called. Military violence had marked the protests since last year. One of the most emblematic cases was that of a boy who was pushed off the bridge by a police officer in October of this year and also showed up at the end of that historic day.

For two hours until the end of the day, the Carabineros suppressed the demonstrators in Praça Itália, which was renamed by the protagonists of the social uprising in Praça Dignidade in the center of Santiago (capital of Chile). The videos published by teleSUR show how the Carabineros fired water jets at the demonstrators.

Despite local repression, the demonstrations have not been dispersed and are growing. In an interview with the Argentine portal Marcha Notícias, the Chilean singer Camila Moreno comments on the importance of the referendum after the protests of 2019 and the historical dimension of the date.

“The referendum made me very emotional. I know we will win. I trust the people. This is a first step towards a more just country and the start of a great job as from now on everyone will be part of building one more worthy land, said the singer.

What comes after the referendum?

In the vote this Sunday (25), the referendum participants also decided how the new constitution should be written if the “approve” option wins the vote.

In the event of a victory in the adoption of the new constitution, according to the polls, the next step will be the election of the representatives of the Constitutional Commission, which is scheduled for April 2021.

In the case of a mixed convention, 86 members would be elected by popular vote in the April elections and the rest of the commission would consist of parliamentarians appointed by Congress. The center-right ruling coalition currently has a majority in the country’s Congress.

Already a favorable result for a completely new constitutional commission, should the elections next year define its 155 representatives.

If the Rechaço option is the winner of today’s referendum, the country’s current constitution will remain in effect and it will be up to Congress to set up a constitutional reform commission.

