“The relationship is over, but love is not”: Maria Cerqueira Gomes breaks the silence about the end of the advertisement – to cook

Separated for over a year, Maria Cerqueira Gomes decided to uncover the real reasons behind the end of the romance with businessman António Miguel Cardoso, father of her two year old son João. “A relationship does not end because someone is chasing a dream. The distance has made what was already wrong,” said the presenter in an interview with Cristina Ferreira.

For a year and a half Maria left Porto for Lisbon to do “Você na TV!” Showcase. The companion stayed in the north. Even so, he guarantees, he always fought for the relationship that had lasted five years. “I’m a fighter, I insist, I insist. The relationship is not over because our love is over. This is sad. We are over because we have two ways of being very different,” he explained.

Maria was unhappy personally and professionally (with a decline in TVI audiences and the inevitable comparisons with Cristina at the time at SIC) and sought help from a psychotherapist to help overcome disappointments. “After being in Lisbon for two months, I immediately looked for help. I knew that there were many and many things that lived alone.”

The descent into hell became more painful with the longing for the children Francisca and João, who stayed in Invicta. “There were daily bites. It was lucky to be so absorbed [com o trabalho]who only encountered that moment of loneliness when entering the house. I cried a river during this process. ”