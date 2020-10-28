The representation against Ms. Flordelis is sent to

The Board of Directors of the Chamber of Deputies decided unanimously on Wednesday (28) to forward a representation against Ms. Flordelis (PSD) to the Ethics Council of the House.

The parliamentarian is accused by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MP-RJ) of being responsible for the murder of her husband, Pastor Anderson do Carmo, who was shot more than 30 times in June 2019 in Niterói, Rio metropolitan area Details of the investigation, released to the press in August this year, indicate that the MP had tried to kill her husband since 2018 for poisoning arsenic in the pastor’s food.

In her defense, the MEP stated that the investigation was flawed and that she could only be judged and convicted after the whole process had been completed. With parliamentary immunity, Flordelis remains at large, but has been monitored by an electronic anklet since October 8th.

Agência Câmara said next week the House’s plenary will have to vote on a draft resolution that will allow the committees to work remotely so that the Ethics Council can analyze the case against Flordelis. The 21 MPs that make up the college have already been nominated by the parties and there will be a drawing to decide who will be the rapporteur for the Flordelis case.

Chamber Deputy Paulo Bengtson (PTB) said that forwarding the case was a response to society.

“I know everyone wanted to be tried the other day, but that can’t happen. It would create legal instability and surely the MP’s defense could bring something novelty to the process in this case. We have everything in line with the home so I have no doubts, “he explained.

