The restriction excluded in the new state of emergency and the mandatory tests are new – Cm ao Minuto

The new state of emergency proposed by the President of the Republic, unlike the previous ones, does not allow foreclosure and has the novelty of providing access to certain rooms to mandatory diagnostic tests of the new coronavirus.

The draft Decree on the State of Emergency, which followed the Assembly of the Republic this Thursday and will be voted on Friday at 4 p.m., declares the state of emergency in Portugal between November 9 and 23 based on the review of a public disaster situation, to enable measures to contain the Covid-19.

After this diploma, the state of emergency will be declared again throughout the national territory, but with the exception of traffic restrictions on public roads which can only be applied “in the municipalities with the highest risk” of contracting the new coronavirus and “at certain times of the day or on certain days of the week “.

In contrast to the three previous presidential decrees of March 19, April 2 and April 17, this diploma does not mention the possibility of “forced detention at home, in a health facility or in any other location specified by the competent authorities”. nor to the “erection of sanitary fences”.

There is also no suspension of the exercise of the rights of the international movement, assembly and demonstration, freedom of religion in its collective dimension, the right to resist or the right to strike, as was the case in the 45 days of the state of emergency between 19 March and March 2.May.

The right to learn and teach and the right to protection of personal data are also not restricted, as was the case with the two renewals of the state of emergency, in order to design distance learning and to give the authorities the possibility to send written warnings of fighting on covid -19.

“The ban on driving on public roads that are not justified” is repeated, now with partial suspension of the exercise of the “rights to freedom and movement”, a formulation that is broader than the “right to travel” used in other three decrees .

At this point, travel to work, health care, assistance, manufacturing, delivery of goods and services is secured again – and this time travel to school facilities is added.

It will again be up to the government to determine all “situations and purposes in which the freedom of individual movement, preferably unaccompanied, remains”.

The main novelty of the decree published today is the partial suspension of the exercise of the “right to free development of personality and the negative aspect of the right to health” in order to be able to carry out “body temperature controls non-invasively” as well as “not” to carry out diagnostic tests for SARS CoV-2 “to access and stay in certain places.

This standard applies to workplaces, services and public institutions, educational institutions and commercial, cultural or sporting spaces, the use of means of transport and “for persons who are accommodated or accommodated in residential structures, health institutions, prisons or institutions.” Educational centers and their workers “.

In relation to the private sector, the previous decrees allowed the competent authorities “to provide services and use movable and immovable property, healthcare units, commercial and industrial facilities and businesses.” and other productive units “.

Now the President of the Republic is proposing that the resources, means and facilities of health care integrated in the private, social and cooperative sectors can be used by the competent authorities, preferably by agreement, with reasonable compensation, depending on what is required. to ensure the treatment of patients with Covid-19 or the maintenance of care activities with regard to other pathologies “.

Ownership remains in place and there are no restrictions or requirements on opening, operating and operating any company, service, facility or means of production, as previously mentioned.

The diploma to be elected on Wednesday, like the previous ones, contains restrictions on workers ‘rights, but to a much lesser extent, without affecting the rights of workers’ commissions and trade union federations or the right to strike.

It is only foreseen that “employees of public or private institutions from the social or cooperative sector can be mobilized by the competent authorities regardless of the nature of the bond or the functional content and even if they are not health professionals”.

This mobilization may include “officials in prophylactic isolation or under the exemption system to protect immunocompromised and chronically ill patients to assist health authorities and services, namely, conduct epidemiological surveys, track contacts, and track down People who are being monitored. Active “.

“It is the responsibility of the armed forces and security forces to assist the health authorities and services in carrying out epidemiological investigations, following up contacts and tracking down those who are actively monitored,” says the draft decree.

In previous states of emergency it was also provided that the authorities could determine “that employees of public, private or social institutions, regardless of the type of connection, present themselves to the service and, if necessary, perform functions in another location, in another unit and among others Working conditions and times as those that correspond to the existing bond “.

However, the intent at that time was to “mobilize workers in health, civil protection, security and defense and other activities necessary to treat patients, support vulnerable populations, the elderly, the disabled, and vulnerable children and adolescents. ” in residential buildings, at home or on the street, support, prevention and control of the spread of the epidemic, production, distribution and delivery of essential goods and services, functioning of vital economic sectors, operation of critical networks and infrastructures and maintenance of public order “.

All previous decrees contained articles indicating that under no circumstances did the state of emergency affect the rights to life, personal integrity, personal identity, civil capacity and citizenship, non-retroactive criminal law and defense of the accused, and freedom of conscience and religion – as in the legal system of the state of emergency. Freedom of expression and information was also guaranteed in the three decrees.

This time the President of the Republic’s draft decree does not contain any information on rights that are not affected by the state of emergency.

According to the Constitution, the state of emergency makes it possible to suspend the exercise of certain rights, freedoms and guarantees, which must be indicated in the relevant declaration and which cannot be longer than 15 days, without prejudice to any extensions with the same limit. temporally.

The President of the Republic must listen to the government and obtain authorization from the Assembly of the Republic to declare a state of emergency in all or part of the national territory in situations of public calamity.

In Portugal, where the first cases of infection with the new coronavirus were detected on March 2, 2,740 people have already died from the disease, according to the Directorate-General for Health. In total, more than 160,000 cases of infections have been reported (DGS).