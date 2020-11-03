The return from custody triggers a wave of protests in Europe – Executive Digest

The new restrictions to stop the spread of Covid-19 sparked protests, some of which were violent, in several European countries, fueled both by ideological anger at new government restrictions and fears of new economic losses.

With the number of infections and the number of hospitals and intensive care units increasing, countries such as Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Holland and Spain have again imposed strict restrictions on mobility and gatherings.

But the measures create discontent, not only among libertarians, who see them as an attack on personal freedom and conspiracy theorists who say the virus is a scam, but also among business people and the self-employed who are worried about their future.

The protests indicate growing dissatisfaction with governments’ responses to the pandemic and a growing awareness that these restrictions will continue for some time.

Italy, one of the worst-hit countries in Europe this spring, has been the scene of violent protests in recent days as the government put in place new measures, including closing cinemas and theaters and asking bars and restaurants to close at 6 p.m.

Police and demonstrators clashed in Florence, Rome, Naples, Turin and Bologna. During some protests, agents threw tear gas and some protesters threw Molotov cocktails, bottles and stones and dropped trash cans.

In Spain, where a curfew has been imposed across the country and regional borders have been closed, dissatisfaction spread to the streets for the second year in a row on Saturday. Looting and vandalism occurred in some cities.

32 people were arrested in Madrid and 12 injured after a 6am midnight lockdown protest in the region became violent. At the weekend there were also protests in Barcelona, ​​Malaga, Vitória, Valencia, Santander and Burgos.

Belgian police, who announced a second blockade on Friday, ended an unauthorized protest against the settlement in Brussels a few days earlier, while in Berlin around 2,000 people, including far-right activists, took part in a rally last Monday calling for an end to all restrictions.

In France, which had also entered a second, more relaxed detention, small protests took place on Thursday evening in several cities, including Paris and Toulouse. In Castres local shopkeepers wrote the sentence: “Stand today; tomorrow on your knees ”.