The risk of transmitting the coronavirus to newborns is very low. Study guarantees – cm to minute

The risk of the new coronavirus responsible for Covid-19 being transmitted from mother to newborn is very low if basic health protection measures are in place, concluded a study published today.

According to the results of a study published today in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, mothers infected with SARS-CoV-2 rarely transmit the virus to the newborn when basic infection control procedures such as wearing a mask and hygiene are in place.

The joint investigation between Columbia University Medical Center and Morgan Stanley Pediatric Hospital in New York analyzed the results of the first 101 babies of women with Covid-19 born in two city hospitals between March 13 and April 24, 2020 .

“Our results should reassure pregnant women with Covid-19 as basic infection control measures during and after delivery have protected newborns from infection,” said one of the maternal-fetal medicine researchers and specialists at the medical center Cynthia Gyamfi-Bannerman, quoted in an explanation.

After delivery, these basic measures consisted primarily of the use of a mask by the hospital team, who kept social distances where possible.

The mothers were admitted to the hospital for the shortest time necessary, if they did not have any complications, and always in private rooms that they shared with the babies, in protective cradles almost two meters from the mother’s bed.

According to Cynthia Gyamfi-Bannerman, direct breastfeeding and skin-to-skin contact between mother and baby were encouraged in both hospitals, provided the use of a mask and hygiene were carried out.

“During the pandemic, we will continue to do what we normally do to promote the bonding and development of healthy newborn babies and take some extra precautions to minimize the risk of exposure to the virus,” he said.

Despite this close contact, the risk of transmitting the new coronavirus between mothers and babies was very small, and only two of the 101 newborns tested positive, but with no symptoms.

According to the researchers, promoting direct breastfeeding and contact in the two hospitals participating in the study goes against the preliminary guidelines of several health and children’s organizations.

For example, some guidelines recommend separating mothers and newborns during hospitalization, bathing the baby as early as possible (as opposed to a usual minimum of 24 hours), and stopping breastfeeding.

“These recommendations were made in the absence of data on the transmission rate from maternal to newborn and are based on experiences with transmission of other infectious diseases,” explained Dani Dumitriu, pediatrician of Morgan Stanley, who led the investigation.

On the other hand, he added, there is scientific evidence to suggest the developmental benefits of babies from early breastfeeding and skin-to-skin contact with the mother, and given the latest data on the risk of transmission, these limitations are unnecessary.

“We think it is particularly important that mothers with Covid-19 have the opportunity to breastfeed their newborns directly,” added Cynthia Gyamfi-Bannerman, also mentioning that breast milk can even protect newborns from various pathologies and against infection with the new one Coronavirus.

“Most studies have not found SARS-CoV-2 in breast milk, but it has already concluded that breast milk contains antibodies to the virus,” he said.

During the first two weeks of life, the 101 babies were followed up by doctors and all were doing fine, including the two newborns who tested positive.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than one million and seventy-seven thousand deaths and more than 37.5 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report by the French agency AFP.