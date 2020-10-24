The search for German tourists continues in the North Sea from Madeira – Portugal

The search for the German tourist who disappeared in Madeira’s North Sea on Thursday will continue today with the Portuguese Navy ‘Auriga’, said the commander of the Madeira Sea Zone (ZMM).

“The search was resumed at the first crack of dawn and the device is similar to that of the past few days,” he told the Lusa Guerreiro Cardoso agency, emphasizing that the “only difference” was the participation of the NRP ‘Auriga’.

The 24-year-old German tourist was accompanied by his brother when he fell overboard in the port area of ​​São Jorge in the municipality of Santana and was unable to return to land on his own, which is why he is reported missing.

The brother was also swept away in a wave, but was saved alive by the rescue teams.

The commander of the ZMM and the captain of the port of Funchal, the agency responsible for coordinating the searches, stated that operations would be hampered due to the “strong surf”.

The search operation includes semi-rigid ships from the rescue station and Sanas – Voluntary Corps of Nautical Rescuers and the Shipwreck Aid Institute, as well as elements of the Maritime Police and the Santana Fire Department.

They are also in the scene of effective operations by the regional civil protection service and public safety police, who used two drones in the searches.