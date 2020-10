The second Euromillions prize worth more than 261,000 euros flies to Portugal – society

Get to know the winning key for the EuroMillions this Friday and find out if you have become a millionaire. It’s about a jackpot of 77 million euros.

See the drawn key here:

Numbers: 10, 15, 19, 21 and 23

Stars: 3 and 12

Note: This information does not exempt you from consulting the official result lists.