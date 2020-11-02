The second wave of Covid-19 in China is “unlikely”, says the Chinese government expert World

The leading specialist in infectious diseases in China believes a second wave of infections from the new coronavirus in the country is unlikely at a time when cases are increasing in several European countries.

Zhong Nanshan said at a conference that while China continues to fight sporadic outbreaks, the controls in place are “unlikely” to see a widespread revival of transmission “by the tens of thousands”.

“We have gained valuable experience. The central government has adopted a strategy to block the spread in the epicenter while practicing methods of mass prevention elsewhere,” said Zhong.