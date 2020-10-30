The self-employed receive support to reduce the activity caused by the Covid-19 society

This Friday, support will be given to independent workers to reduce activity caused by the Covid-19 pandemic retrospectively to March or May, an official Ministry of Labor, Solidarity and Social Security source told Lusa.

At stake are the applications that were received by the social security system during the exceptional period between 23 and 30 September for support for retroactive periods.

Social Security opened the exceptional deadline for requests for changes to the access rules that extended the scope of the measure and thus covered a larger number of workers.

The support has been in force since March and is paid out retrospectively to that month today (with reference to the support from March to August) if it concerns exclusively employees who are exclusively affected by the self-employed scheme and are not pensioners.

Self-employed persons who are also covered by the scheme for employees and who do not receive more than the value of the IAS index for social assistance (438.81 euros) under this scheme and who are not retired, receive the assistance from May to August.

The self-employed are entitled to support between EUR 219.41 and EUR 635.

For the extraordinary measure to promote professional activity, which was extended to the self-employed, the maximum limit is 50% of the IAS (219.41 euros).

The managing partners, who asked for retrospective support in connection with the Covid-19 pandemic in September, should receive it on November 5, said State Secretary for Social Security, Gabriel Bastos, on Monday.

“In principle, the payment will be made in the first week of November on November 5th,” Gabriel Bastos replied in parliament as part of the general discussion of the proposal to PCP MP Duarte Alves in the Budget and Finance Committee State Budget for 2021 (OE2021).

