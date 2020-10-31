The Sesc cultural exhibition will have a digital version in 2020

Another edition of the Mostra Sesc de Culturas will take place between November 1st and 8th in the Cariri region (state of Ceará). Due to the pandemic, this year the program was fully adapted to the digital format with the help of social networks broadcast on Instagram and the Sesc Ceará YouTube channel.

Despite the change in format, the show will encourage cultural action and dialogues with the public, with the attractions being produced exclusively in Ceará. “Production has been in place since the beginning of the pandemic to accommodate local culture and will be online this year in accordance with health regulations.” explained Balbino Neto, operations assistant at Sesc (Social Service of Commerce) in Juazeiro do Norte.

programming

The show will open on the 1st at 5pm with the show by Fábio Carneirinho, Luiz Fidelis, Nonato Lima and Waldonys. The public can follow the schedule both through the website and through the “Mostra Sesc de Culturas” mobile application.

One of the highlights of this year’s program is the virtual 360 ° visit to the bio museums, an action aimed at bringing the public closer to the places where folk tradition lives. The following rooms are open for online visits: Casa do Mestre Antônio Luiz, Casa do Mestre Françuili, Casa do Mestre Nena, Casa do Mestre Raimundo Aniceto, Casa Oficina Mestra Dinha, Casa de Mestre Zulene Galdino and Casa dos Pássaros do Sertão.

tradition

The exhibition began in 1999 with artistic dissemination in several languages, including cinema, scenic and visual arts, music, literature and others. One of the main objectives of the event, which has been going on for more than 20 editions, is to promote and appreciate popular culture in the Cariri region.

“For me the show is one of the most important parties in Ceará. It is a job that makes the masters of culture very happy and happy because we value ourselves and our work, ”said Tarcísio Mendes da Silva, Mestre Tarcísio, who plays at Reisado São Miguel in Juazeiro do Norte. Mestre Tarcísio has accompanied the show since its first edition. The programming was initially only carried out in the Sesc unit in the municipality of Crato. Over the years, the fair has expanded its attractions to more communities in Cariri Ceará and has also been held in the Central Sertão region since 2019.

Source: BdF Ceará

Edition: Monyse Ravena