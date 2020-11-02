The shooting in the Vienna synagogue makes one dead and several wounded – world

One and several wounded were killed in a shooting in a synagogue in the center of Vienna that Monday.

There is a large police operation on site.

“Shots have been fired, people are injured. Stay away from public places or public transport,” police said on Twitter.

BREAKING VIDEO, terrorist seen shooting in #Vienna. pic.twitter.com/PdRJkdPgC9

– Baruch (@ baruchb11) November 2, 2020

BREAKING: Active shooter at or near the synagogue in Vienna, Austria; Reports of victims pic.twitter.com/GmNLJWl6i2

– BNO News (@BNONews) November 2, 2020

HAPPEN NOW: After mass shootings in Vienna, looking for MULTIPLE armed suspects, reports one of the shooters who blew himself up with an explosive device. #Austria pic.twitter.com/MLAX0S0P4c

– SV News (@SVNewsAlerts) November 2, 2020

Viyana’da sinagog yakinlarinda silahli saldiri

Saldirganlarin birden fazla oldugu, aralarindan birinin kendini patlatarak intihar ettigi bildirildi. #Vienna #Wienhttps: //t.co/5l2mWrckge pic.twitter.com/fDCWfzHYxJ

– dokuz8HABER (@ dokuz8haber) November 2, 2020