The short life of a fighter

“People are all nice and good, I know and believe it.” So wrote Cato Bontjes van Beek on 5 August 1943, the day of his execution in Berlin-Plötzensee. He was not yet 23 years old. Another 16 people were executed with her, including Rose Schlösinger, who lived in Chemnitz from 1934 to 1939 and, like some 400 other women and men, had joined resistance groups led by Harro Schulze-Boysen, Adam Kuckoff and Arvid Harnack. . They actively thwarted the Nazis in Germany – a network of anti-fascists that the Gestapo grouped under the sought-after name “Rote Kapelle”.

Indeed, the “Red Orchestra” was a polyphonic “heterogeneous group”, according to Heinrich Scheel, an activist and later historian in the GDR: officers, officials, artists, many women were part of it. Cato Bontjes van Beek is one of the lesser known resistance fighters, although a street in Leipzig was named after her as early as 1950. He was only “discovered” nationally after the fall of the Wall in 1989, which also had to do with files then accessible. Journalist Hermann Vinke dedicated a recently published book to her, “I want to live, to live” On Saturday Deutschlandfunk will transmit to van Beek a “Long Night” designed by him and the composer Helge Burggrabe.

He had worked for the Berlin resistance fighters because he was “a person”, as he wrote in one of his touching letters from prison: “I’m not a political person, I just want to be, and that is a person.” Cato was born on November 14, 1920 in the Fischerhude artists’ colony as the youngest of three children of the dancer and painter Olga and the ceramist Jan Bontjes van Beek. His uncle is the painter Otto Modersohn. The girl grew up in the open atmosphere of the artist’s environment; his parents were friends of Kurt Schwitters, Joachim Ringelnatz, Theodor Lessing and Heinrich Vogeler. Future Chancellor Helmut Schmidt visited the family. Cato was hungry for life and curious. He studied for some time in the Netherlands and England, read a lot, listened to music. He first began a commercial apprenticeship in Berlin, in 1938 he began an apprenticeship as a potter with his father.

Because he wanted to learn to fly, Cato joined a group of Nazi women during this time. She must have been a handyman, she wants to live, to realize herself. Then she falls in love with the communist lyricist Heinz Strelow, the ideology of the new rulers is alien to her: Cato and his sister Mietje help the French prisoners of war who are transported around the city. In the fall of 1941 Cato Libertas met Schulze-Boysen, who he put in contact with the resistance group around Harro Schulze-Boysen and Arvid Harnack. Falk Harnack, Arvid’s brother at the time stationed in Chemnitz, had connections to the White Rose around Hans and Sophie Scholl.

Cato works enthusiastically in Berlin on leaflets against the Nazis. Months later, they and many other anti-fascists will be their undoing. The Nazis had intercepted a radio message from Soviet intelligence to the Brussels Red Orchestra which contained several real names of the Berlin resistance fighters. A radio operator in Brussels had not resisted the torture. On September 20, 1942, Cato Bontjes van Beek was arrested by the Gestapo in Berlin. With her almost all the other Berlin members of the Red Orchestra. The first death sentences will be carried out in December. Cato and others had initially hoped for a milder verdict, Hitler himself refused requests for clemency. On January 18, 1943, the chief prosecutor, senior judge Manfred Roeder, was sentenced to death for “aiding and abetting in the preparation of high treason and helping the enemy”. Cato had only a few months left, during which he wrote many letters; Then to the mother: “In me there is love for you and for all other people. I am completely free from resentment or even hatred.” The sentence was carried out on 5 August 1943. 17 people die every three minutes, including Adam Kuckoff and Rose Schlösinger.

After the war, Cato’s mother had to fight for the compensation and rehabilitation of her daughter in West Germany for years. While the GDR pays homage to the Rote Kapelle (and in the process stylized it into an almost exclusively Communist resistance group, which it was not), in the Federal Republic it is discredited as a “ring of Soviet agents” (which it certainly was not. ).

The lawyer partly responsible for Cato’s death sentence contributed to this latest reading: Manfred Roeder slandered the group as “immoral and decadent”, but mostly as Soviet spies – and espionage is, after all, punishable in every country. ; he was just doing his job.

In 1959, Cato’s mother received small compensation and her daughter was not rehabilitated until 1999. For Hermann Vinke, this part of the German resistance’s welcoming “is not a sheet of fame”: it was only after 1990 that the people in the West started talking about the Red Orchestra. What struck him about Cato Bontjes van Beek, however, was “the clarity of attitude”, an example also for the present, “that one knows what is at stake”, how precious freedom is, “and what forces could take us away, “says Vinke in view of today’s right-wing extremist parties.

Cato Bontjes van Beek has not let herself be shaken by her trust in people even in her last hours: “I fixed everything. I … I don’t afflict anyone,” she says in her last minutes to the parish priest of the prison. She wrote to her mother: “It is a pity that I leave nothing in the world but the memory of myself”.

