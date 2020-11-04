The SNS24 line will issue a statement on the absence of isolation due to Covid-19 from Wednesday – Society

The SNS24 line will start issuing preliminary statements on prophylactic isolation from today on suspicion of infection with the new coronavirus to justify absences from work at other companies, it was announced this Wednesday.

The President of the Joint Services of the Ministry of Health (SPMS), Luís Goes Pinheiro, said at the regular press conference to update the information on the pandemic in Portugal that the measure “End today” will come into force on Saturday and Tuesday in Diário da República to have passed the Extraordinary Council of Ministers published.

The declaration allows “to justify the absence from work [bem como a apresentação presencial a outras entidades] and the obligation to stay home, “he said at the press conference on the state of the pandemic.

The official said the statement is issued by SNS24 management in cases where “a particular person is identified as high-risk contact or may have symptoms” without the need to seek medical assistance.

The provisional declaration of isolation justifies the cases of absence from work only with a supplementary declaration by the employer in cases in which “it is impossible to carry out a professional activity in teleworking”.

On Saturday, Prime Minister António Costa justified this measure with the need to “tighten the relationship between many users of Linha Saúde 24 in order to receive explanations to justify absences from the employer and to receive payment for them.” Part of social security “.

In today’s press conference, Deputy Secretary of State for Health and Health António Lacerda Sales said there are 7,497 new active cases, 5% more than Tuesday, with 96.4% of patients recovering at home and 3.6% at hospitalization . Of these, 0.5% are in intensive care units and 3.1% in wards.

According to the bulletin released today, the number of new cases includes the total of 3,570 cases resulting from the delay in laboratory reporting, mainly from a laboratory in the Northern Region, since October 30th.

Since the pandemic began, 88,946 patients have recovered, 2,357 more than Tuesday, and 2,694 people have died, with a mortality rate of 1.7% in the general population and 10.3% in patients aged 70 years or older.

According to a report by the French agency AFP, the Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.2 million deaths in more than 47.5 million cases of infection worldwide.

In Portugal, 2,694 people died from 156,940 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus that was discovered in Wuhan, a city in central China, in late December 2019.