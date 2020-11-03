The SP City Hall does little with prices above the national level

During the management of the toucans João Doria and Bruno Covas in the city hall of São Paulo, the unemployment rate in the capital of São Paulo was always above the national average between 2017 and 2020. For example, while unemployment in Brazil averaged 12.2% in 2020, it has so far reached an average of 13.2% in São Paulo.

That was not always so. From 2012, when the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) began its historical series, until 2016, São Paulo remained below the national average. However, as of 2017, the movement reversed and the community began to rise above the Brazilian unemployment rate (see graph).

Unemployment rate in the city of São Paulo and in Brazil, 2012-2020, according to IBGE / Arte / BdF

Even if unemployment fluctuates downward, as it did this year, due to the number of people who have given up looking for a job (causing rates to fall), rates in São Paulo remain above the national average.

According to Jefferson Mariano, a socio-economic analyst at IBGE and professor of economics at the Faculdade Cásper Líbero, the decline in job searches reflects the population’s fear of getting Covid-19 and the significant number of jobs that have been closed during that period.

According to Clemente Ganz Lúcio, sociologist, advisor to the Forum of Trade Union Centers and former technical director of the Department of Statistics and Socio-Economic Studies (Dieese), the effects of unemployment in the city of São Paulo are, on the one hand, due to a national policy creating jobs in “bankruptcy” and on the other hand the lack of answers from the town hall to articulate the mediation between employers and unemployed.

Regarding the first aspect, Lúcio refers to the labor reform and the subsequent outsourcing of work, which Michel Temer approved in 2017. The result has been more flexible occupational safety and health and favoring companies with adverse consequences for the working class, such as dismissals without union mediation.

It is not for nothing that the escalation in unemployment will become more apparent from 2017 and will only cool down in 2020, still due to the number of people who have given up looking for work. In this sense, Lúcio argues that the solution chosen for the economic crisis “had serious consequences for the world of work, in particular growing unemployment and the creation of informal occupation”.

But why has São Paulo kept rates above the Brazilian average since 2017?

(the city) would have to create answers, articulate itself with the corporate sector, look for things that are not on the shelf

The sociologist explains that unemployment has had a significant impact on the service sector not only in São Paulo, but throughout Brazil. In the municipality, however, this sector has a large weight in terms of labor supply. “As a result, the unemployment rate tends to rise as it has a strong impact on employment in the São Paulo economy.”

The service sector employed 25.9% of the labor force in 2018. Though expressive, the percentage is one of the lowest in the São Paulo Labor Observatory’s historical range.

What is the city of São Paulo doing?

In connection with this scenario, Lúcio reiterates that town halls in general have little ability to make changes without the support of the federal government, which, as can be seen, has gone in the opposite direction: deepening informality. Still: “The city has or probably has not created the ability to seek an answer that addresses the problem. I would have to create answers, convey, look for alternatives, articulate with the corporate sector, look for things that are not on the shelf, ”says Lúcio.

“The political role of the City of São Paulo in identifying the problem and finding a structural solution that does not exist,” he analyzes.

There is no structure that can mediate between those who need work and those who offer work

According to the sociologist, it is up to town halls to take measures such as vocational training, mediation between workers and employers, ensuring microcredit for small and medium-sized businesses, free transportation for the unemployed and investing in urban services to create jobs.

They are “guidelines that often have a support dimension, but are important to keep the person busy, work on the income, and do service to the community. These are little things that town halls can do and that have a relative impact (on the unemployment rate and income generation), “Lúcio points out.

“It is clear, however, that there are bottlenecks and in the case of São Paulo that shortage is in the placement of labor. In other words, there is no structure that can bridge the gap between those who need work and those who offer work, ”says Dieese’s advisor.

An example of good mediation that the city of São Paulo can provide was the queue for joint work in March 2019, sponsored by the General Workers’ Union (UGT) in São Paulo in the Annexabaú Valley, where six thousand vacancies were offered of 28 companies from different industries with an average salary of R $ 1.5 thousand on a formal contract.

At the time, the President of the UGT, Ricardo Patah, affirmed that labor reform “has created nothing of employment, but has created a void in informality”. Compared to 2018 when UGT made two collaborative efforts, the queue increased 185%. “In the past there was a queue of six thousand, seven thousand people. Today there are 20,000. The face of unemployment and the demotivation of the Brazilian people is being demonstrated, ”said Patah at the time.

Lúcio reiterates that the task force was an initiative of the trade union movement itself: “The last one that I remember of this size was done in the management of (Fernando) Haddad (PT) when they had this type of activity. Then, over the years, it was always done with the protagonist of the Union of Commerce Workers, which often had the support of the town hall and the state government, but always an initiative of the union. “With that in mind, Lúcio reiterates that the town hall itself was not“ creative enough ”to get the job done.

São Paulo from several parishes

In addition to the consecutive rise in annual unemployment rates in 2017 and 2018, another element of this picture is the unequal job vacancies according to Rede Nossa São Paulo’s 2019 and 2020 inequality map. In 2017, the formal job vacancy rate per ten thousand working-age population (PIA) in Barra Funda in the expanded center at Cidade Tiradentes on the east side was 59.24. 24.

Also read: In the city of São Paulo, violence against women increased by 64% in four years

In the following year, the biggest difference occurred between the Sé district in the center of the parish and Iguatemi in the east. The first with a formal vacancy rate of 113.8 per ten thousand PIA residents; while the second 0.39 in the same ratio.

The average monthly employment wage is also inconsistent across the districts. In 2018, a formal worker in Itaim Bibi, a prime area of ​​São Paulo in the Southern Zone, earned R $ 6,884.36. During the same period, a formal worker in the Arthur Alvim neighborhood on the east side made R $ 2,016.55.

The same applies to the average monthly income: While Alto de Pinheiros in the west, also a noble region, had an average of R $ 9,591.93, the average in Lajeado in the east was R $ 2,628.63 in 2018. The city of São Paulo, sought by Brasil de Fato, did not respond until the publication of this report.

