The SP neighborhood continues to suffer from flooding even after construction work

Last Tuesday (20), residents of Jardim Pantanal on the east side of São Paulo suffered again from the floods caused by the heavy rains in the capital of São Paulo. In 2020, the neighborhood had already been flooded in February, even after the São Paulo government inaugurated a millionaire’s job aimed at containing the flooding.

The work, known in engineering as polder, consists of levees, reservoirs, pumps and canals. The system, which consists of storing water and throwing it back into the river, promised to prevent flooding in the neighborhood and cost R $ 117 million. But the promise was not fulfilled again and the Pantanal garden was flooded again.

In 2013, ex-Governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSDB) even signed an agreement to start construction. In 2015 the construction of the Toucan polder was announced but the government resigned. Through the Ministry of Water and Electricity (DAEE), the São Paulo government, already under the command of Márcio França (PSB), began building the levee in December 2017 after 145 families had been removed from the neighborhood.

The polder was inaugurated by Governor João Dória (PSDB) in December 2019 and brought hope to the residents of Jardim Pantanal. Just two months later, in February 2020, the neighborhood was flooded again after rainfall in the region.

Brasil de Fato contacted the Ministry of Water and Electricity (DAEE). However, until this matter was resolved, the agency has not sent a response.

Historical

Jardim Pantanal, an Environmental Protection Area (APA) on the Tietê River, was flooded for 90 days in 2009. Dozens of families were left homeless and the damage spread to the neighborhood, with cars, furniture and appliances lost.

Since then, the São Paulo government and the São Mateus sub-prefecture have inaugurated a number of works in the neighborhood, including the Biacica, Helena and Ecológico parks, with the aim of restoring the floodplain to control the flow of water and contain the flood.

Edition: Rodrigo Chagas