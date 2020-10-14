The Spanish government approves the equality decree

On Tuesday (13th) Spain approved two decrees to regulate equal pay for men and women.

“As of today, it is no longer possible for a man and a woman in our country and in our companies to receive different remuneration. It is over. This will disappear from our legal wording,” said Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz in a press conference.

The decrees are intended to ensure wage transparency in companies and guarantee equal pay for male and female employees in the country. The regulations approved by the Council of Ministers provide that companies in the Spanish state adjust their salary slips within six months in order to correct inequalities and carry out a remuneration review.

Once examined, the government will require companies to develop a plan of action to correct differences and prevent them from happening in the future through collective bargaining.

In order to implement the equal pay process, Pedro Sánchez’s government (PSOE) will produce manuals on “Overcoming Gender Stereotypes” and ensuring that “the skills traditionally associated with female roles” are not devalued.

“Nursing tasks are paid less than other tasks that have the same value,” said Gender Equality Minister Irene Montero. She also recalled that during the pandemic, “women played key roles in positions that are undervalued and most underpaid by society as a whole”.

For example, the minister’s speech relates to the basic work of nurses in the country. Health professionals who are on the forefront of the fight against the new coronavirus are at greater contagion and suffering from invisibility.

According to official figures, women make up 78% of the total health care professionals in the country. At the end of May, they represented 76% of the Covid-19 infected workers in the area.

The new equal pay legislation, which is displeasing to Spanish business people, has been well received by the country’s main unions. The General Union of Workers (UGT) stated that the decision was “a fundamental step towards promoting real equality between men and women in the workplace”.

According to the 2017 National Statistics Institute, the European country has a wage gap of 21.9%. Salaried men in Spain earn an average of five thousand euros more than women per year.

Edition: Luiza Mançano