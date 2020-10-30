The specialist warns that the fear of losing wages leads to the fact that patients hide the disease – Executive Digest

Doctor António Pais Lacerda, Director of the Internal Medicine Service II at the Santa Maria Hospital in Lisbon, warns that the fear of losing a salary or job is driving people infected with the new coronavirus to their situation hide.

“There are parents who are infected at home and who take their children to school and don’t say anything to anyone” and “People who continue to work at home with someone who is sick and doesn’t say it because they are afraid of being paid less or reduced ability to take bread home “, which turns out to be a” very serious social situation, “reports the head of the service, in which patients with Covid-19 and patients who are suspected of having an infection are on the Infirmary to be hospitalized.

António Pais Lacerda warns that people “must take reasonable precautions”. If they know they have been around an infected person, they should be careful that they are quarantined at home.

“It’s not to say that I was with this person who was infected, but I’m not going to do anything because I feel good. This is nonsense because it keeps the contamination away from others, ”emphasizes the internist in statements to Lusa in the service he runs.

Since it is not yet known when a vaccine will be available, “The responsibility rests with everyone, but everyone in the sense that nobody is to blame, but everyone has to stop because if not, too many will step in within a short time Hospitals ”.

“If we have 200 or 300 cases in a day, maybe one or two will come to the hospital. When we have 2,000, maybe more will come to the hospitals, and when we have 5,000, there will be a lot more and suddenly there will be no more beds, “neither for the Covid-19 patients nor for the other patients.

At some point you will have to consider whether it is necessary to use beds from private hospitals, for example to help patients without Covid-19, or whether you “build special tents to increase the number of beds outside normal hospital locations”.

“All of this has already been done and is being done abroad” and “we have to avoid it and it is in everyone’s washed hands and everyone’s mask,” he stressed.

In his view, there is a need to educate the population through real cases and show that it is not a disease that only affects the elderly.

“Our greatest number of hospitalizations are over the age of 70, but we’ve had hospitalizations from people aged 30, 50 and more recently,” he says.

The expert believes that the media talk a lot about this aspect, but they talk more with numbers, and that doesn’t reach people.

“People are tired of seeing numbers: there are 200 more, 2,500 and 3,000 more, the barrier has been exceeded. At some point, people don’t know what that means and turn off their thinking about it, ”he notes.

For doctors, a large part of the population has already “stopped using the phone”, for example for young people who believe that the disease hardly affects them.

Regardless of whether they have no symptoms or mild symptoms, young people should think that they “can pass the disease on to others who are parents, grandparents, etc.,” says António Pais Lacerda, leaving his testimony: “This is it what we do we see here ”.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths and more than 44.5 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

In Portugal, 2,428 people died from 132,616 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.