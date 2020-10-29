The Spirit Drinks sector calls for a sales ban after 8 p.m. – Society

ANEBE – National Association of Liquor Manufacturers, calls for an end to the ban on selling alcoholic beverages from 8 p.m. as the measure makes less sense in winter, he said in a statement.

The Association believes that “the reasons for applying this prohibition measure in winter are irrelevant as there is a potential for young people to buy alcoholic beverages in supermarkets and / or shops and a predisposition for the summer There is groupings on the street for this purpose. “.

At the same time, the company is defending the end of this executive-imposed restriction in stores, supermarkets and other retail areas “until the government-set times for commercial operations”.

ANEBE guarantees, “This level of anticipation for the Christmas season allows customers to spread out over a wider window of time that stores are open and helps avoid queues and the concentration of people in facilities. Hence help to prevent infection “.

In this context, ANEBE presented an alternative measure to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, which provides for a ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages from 8:00 p.m. “if no minimum value for solid food and no starters of 25 euros is purchased” in the shop concerned.

“This is a way of avoiding buying drinks just for street consumption and balancing economic activity with the control of the pandemic,” said João Vargas, Secretary General of ANEBE.

The organization adds that creating legal barriers to the purchase of alcohol has deleterious implications and warns of “the resurgence of counterfeit beverages in the market with health consequences for consumers”, “underage consumption and unauthorized consumption” and the loss of jobs across the industry.

The association also ensures that this ban leads to “lower tax revenues for the state through consumption taxes”.

“The accumulation of historical losses from the entire alcoholic beverages sector during the pandemic crisis, the crisis of tourism and consumer confidence, as well as restrictions on the outlets on the Horeca channel [hotéis, restaurantes e cafés] (especially bars and clubs) threaten the entire value chain, so the negative impact on the sector must be taken into account, “said the association.