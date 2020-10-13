The sports court rejects the entry of companies into

The Supreme Court of Sports Justice (STJD) on Friday (9) denied the possibility that the Brazilian Press Association (ABI) and the National Human Rights Movement (MNDH) would integrate the volleyball player Carol Solberg’s trial. According to the rapporteur for the process, Robson Vieira, the companies are not affiliated with the sports sector.

ABI and MNDH asked to join the process in defense of Carol. The player is being judged by the STJD for saying “Fora, Bolsonaro” at the end of an interview with SporTV. The athlete’s manifestation took place in the past 20 days after winning the bronze medal at the Brazilian beach volleyball circuit in Saquarema (RJ).

‘Fora, Bolsonaro’ chokes in the throat here. To see this mismanagement in this way, to see the burning wetland, 140,000 deaths and people exposed to the pandemic in this way. It is. That scream is stifled. As an athlete, I feel obliged to position myself, ”said the athlete on her Instagram page on the day of the protest.

Read more: Complaint asks Carol Solberg to fine “Fora, Bolsonaro” R $ 100,000

The two companies will appeal the decision, claiming that the STJD is acting in handling claims made by athletes using two weights and two measures. The Athletes Committee of the Brazilian Olympic Committee (CACOB) recalled that the volleyball duo Wallace and Maurício Souza appeared on social networks and gave the number of the then presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro (no party) in his hands in September 2018 at that time there is no sanction for the couple.

The law firm of the STJD asks the player in Rio for a fine of R $ 100,000 and a six-month ban on tournaments, maximum penalties. Carol’s trial would take place last Tuesday (6) but was postponed to allow the ABI and MNDH’s request to attend as part of the process to be analyzed.

Source: BdF Rio de Janeiro

Edition: Eduardo Miranda