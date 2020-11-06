The state of emergency “at the limit will last until the end of the pandemic,” says Costa – Executive Digest

Prime Minister António Costa said in an interview with Antena 1 this Friday that the state of emergency could last “until the pandemic,” but this does not mean that the measures are always in place.

“Ultimately, action can be taken until the end of the pandemic. They may not be adopted permanently, they may just be for a weekend, ”he clarified.

“Our Christmas celebration depends a lot on what we do today. We depend on doctors and nurses to treat us, but we rely solely on ourselves to avoid becoming infected. The better we do now, the better Christmas will be, ”warned Costa.

This Friday, from 4 p.m., Parliament will debate and vote on the President of the Republic’s draft decree declaring a state of emergency between 9 and 23 November.

The PCP has already announced that it will vote against, but the PS, PSD, CDS and PAN have confirmed that they have approved the decree for the country’s fourth declaration of emergency.

“Today is the day that Parliament speaks. The state of emergency does not apply the measures immediately, but creates the opportunity for them to be applied when justified, ”he said. “We tried to have a criterion that is all that is required to fight the pandemic, but nothing more than necessary,” the official added.

Costa ruled out a new general restriction to be avoided “at all costs”.

This Saturday there is an Extraordinary Council of Ministers convened by the Prime Minister to decide on the measures to be taken. The aim of the meeting is to implement the measures provided for in the draft presidential decree of the state of emergency after approval by Parliament.