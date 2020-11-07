World

The state of emergency will last until 2021, admits Marcelo – politics

Portugal risks living in a state of emergency for a few more months if the number of pandemics continues to rise, the president of the republic admitted. In a brief five-minute message to the country, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa stated that the Portuguese “are facing a challenge that will not end in November, December, or very likely in the first few months of 2021”.

