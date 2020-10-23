The state of Rio de Janeiro exceeds 20,000 deaths

This Thursday (22), Rio de Janeiro has reached more than 20,000 deaths from the Covid-19 since the pandemic started in March this year. The state collects 20,021 deaths and 295,021 cases of the disease, according to the Coronavirus Bulletin, which the Ministry of Health collects data from the communities of Rio de Janeiro.

The capital recorded 11,777 deaths as of Thursday, followed by São Gonçalo (775 deaths), Duque de Caxias (769), Nova Iguaçu (653), Niterói (485), São João de Meriti (477) and Campos dos Goytacazes (477) 418 ), Belford Roxo (322), Petrópolis (241), Magé (240), Volta Redonda (236), Itaboraí (229) and Nilópolis (200).

The communities in which more than 100 deaths from the new coronavirus have already been registered include Angra dos Reis (197), Mesquita (187), Barra Mansa (175), Cabo Frio (168), Macaé (167), Teresópolis ( 163) and Nova Friburgo (153), Itaguaí (133), Maricá (129) and Resende (108).

Daily, the Federal Rural University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRRJ) counted the Covid-19 mortality index across the state. The data from town halls analyzed by the Integrated Laboratory for Applied Physical Geography (LiGA) shows that the parishes of Baixada Fluminense have the highest rates of cases of Covid / deaths due to the disease.

On the same day the state recorded more than 20,000 deaths, MP Anderson Moraes (PSL) presented a bill to the Rio Legislative Assembly (Alerj) to prevent compulsory vaccination against Covid. The MP also wants no vaccine that can be made by China to be used in the population of Rio state.

