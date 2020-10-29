The STF veto on Salles resolutions is “relief” for those

The chairman of PSB-Bank in the Chamber of Deputies, Alessandro Molon (RJ), said that the decision of Minister Rosa Weber of the Supreme Federal Court of Justice (STF) to suspend the latest decisions of the National Environment Council (Conama) was a relief for the ecosystems ” .

The rules in question brought protection rules for areas with mangroves and sandbanks and were repealed on Thursday (29) by the judge at the request of the PSB. The decision is valid until the ministers analyze the various measures on the subject that are processed in the STF.

“It was a relief to our ecosystems, which were badly attacked by Minister Ricardo Salles [do Meio Ambiente]. He was more concerned with encouraging property speculation than protecting Brazilian biomes. This has had dire repercussions and international consequences, along with all the damage it has caused to our environment, “Molon said in a statement sent to the press.

With the injunction, the rules that guarantee the protection of these areas are being enforced again. The rules questioned by the PSB were issued by Conama in September under severe criticism from environmentalists and according to a formulation by Ricardo Salles, the chairman of the college. In Thursday’s decision, Minister Rosa Weber was of the opinion that the initiative shows a “deterioration in the Brazilian standard situation” in the environmental sector.

“The suppression of environmental frameworks, a process not to be confused with updating it, provides a normative framework for obvious setbacks in the field of protecting and defending the right to an ecologically balanced environment,” added the judge.

Conama’s rules had previously been overturned by the Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro, but came into effect after another court decision, this time by the Regional Court of the 2nd Region (TRF-2), which had given the green light to the new resolutions.

Edition: Leandro Melito