The strand of investments that will attract $ 10 billion by 2050 – Executive Digest

Green energy is expected to attract $ 11 trillion in investment in the coming decades as renewable energy costs decline and much of the world’s energy comes from electricity, according to the latest analysis by BloombergNEF in its annual report ‘New Energy Outlook’.

“It is further proof of how cheap renewable energy sources continue to put fossil fuels aside in the energy matrix,” the analysts affirm.

Despite the “astronomical” amount, the BNEF states that the construction rate of new renewable energies must increase further in order to limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

The projected increase in renewables and battery technology – wind and sun will rise to 56% of global electricity by 2050 – is likely to peak emissions in 2027 and then decrease by 0.7% per year by 2050, BNEF said.

This would result in a warming of 3.3 degrees Celsius in 2100, taking the 6% reduction in annual emissions required to keep warming below 2 degrees and the 10% reduction required to reach 1.5 degrees warming.

“The next decade will be critical to the energy transition,” said Jon Moore, Executive Director of BNEF, pointing to accelerated adoption of wind and solar energy and faster consumer compliance as some of the key areas in the business Throughout the year This period.

Among the main conclusions of this year’s report, these 4 axes stand out:

Gas growth

The only fossil fuel that will increase the share of demand in the coming years will be gas, which is mainly determined by its use in heavy industry and for heating buildings. One of the main reasons for the growth of gas for heating buildings is the weak economic case for using heat pumps. BNEF does not see cost parity with gas boilers until 2040. In the United States, the abundance of cheap gas will delay the energy transition, but renewables will still outperform fuel in 2041.

petroleum

The future of oil demand will be shaped by the introduction of electric vehicles. BNEF sees a peak in primary oil consumption in 2035 and then gradually declines. According to the BNEF, the thirst for oil in road traffic will peak in 2031. The decline will be accelerated by electric vehicles, which will reach price parity with traditional motors before 2025. From then on, people will buy plug-in cars faster, which will offset growth in aviation, transportation, and petrochemical oil. In 2050, around 65% of all car kilometers will be produced in electric vehicles. The current fleet of electric vehicles is displacing 1 million barrels of oil every day.

Hydrogen scale

Governments, energy companies and lobbyists have promoted hydrogen to decarbonise large parts of the global economy. If hydrogen is made with machines that run on renewable energy, the world will need a lot more. In order for so-called “green hydrogen” to supply almost a quarter of the energy in 2050, 38% more energy would be required than is currently produced worldwide. It would take an area the size of India to produce all of this hydrogen.

Turbulence in the sky

Aviation will continue to be one of the most difficult sectors to decarbonise. Aviation emissions have increased by 80% since 1990 and will double again by 2050. Alongside maritime transport, this is one of the few sectors fighting for electrification. Aircraft and heavy ships that have to travel long distances need significantly better and economically viable batteries for industry. Sustainable fuel and ammonia alternatives also need more government support to be cost-competitive compared to fossil fuels in the decades to come.