The study combines conspiracy theories with distrust of the possible Covid-19 vaccine – World

A scientific study published Tuesday in the French capital argues that there is a “clear link” between believing in conspiracy theories and reluctance to adopt a future Covid-19 vaccine.

“We found a clear link between believing in conspiracy theories and reluctance to have a future vaccine,” said one of the authors of this study, Sander van der Linden, a researcher in social psychology at the University of Cambridge in England.

The study, published in the British journal Royal Society Open Science, is based on opinion polls conducted in the UK in two consecutive phases with around 1,000 participants each and in the US, Ireland, Mexico and Spain with 700 participants each, reports AFP.