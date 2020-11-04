The suspended IPO lowers Jack Ma’s net worth. The billionaire loses 2.6 billion – Executive Digest

Regulators suspended the Ant Group’s IPO just days before the date chosen by Chinese fintech in order to make itself available to the market. The operation was valued at $ 35 billion and affected both the Shanghai and Hong King stock exchanges.

The decision of the regulators affects, among other things, Jack Ma’s assets. The Ant Group’s co-founder lost $ 2.6 billion, according to Forbes, suggesting the Chinese billionaire’s net worth is now $ 63.4 billion.

The decline is due to the fact that Jack Ma owns a 4.8% stake in Alibaba, which in turn owns the Ant Group. The businessman currently ranks 16th on the Forbes Real-Time Billionaire’s List and ranks above the Spanish Amancio Ortega (Inditex).

According to the regulators, the Ant Group cannot move forward with the IPO because it does not meet the required criteria considering the new legal framework for this sector. As a result, Alibaba’s shares on the New York Stock Exchange fell more than 8%. In Hong Kong there was already a 9% decline on Wednesday.

Ant Group has already issued an open letter apologizing for suspending the IPO, but is not announcing a new date for the operation.