The system fails and 230,000 workers are paid

The disbursement of this month’s emergency service and income maintenance money has been delayed due to a technical error in data processing by the government. The grant should start to be deposited on Tuesday (27), with all beneficiaries being considered by Thursday (29). With the delay, the new forecast is for Friday (30). Amounts overdue exceed R $ 191 million.

Known as BEm, the program is aimed at formal workers who have entered into a suspension or reduction agreement during the pandemic. You can also receive those who do not have a fixed employment contract, fixed hours or fixed salary, but had a formal contract on April 1st. According to Dataprev, the problem reached the payments of more than 230,000 professionals.

Data from covid-19 in Brazil

Covid-19 has already infected 5,439,641 people across Brazil. According to the National Council of Health Secretaries, 29,787 new patients have only been confirmed in the 24 hours since Monday (26). The total number of domestic deaths from the new coronavirus reached 157,946 as of Tuesday (27). 549 deaths were recorded within 24 hours.

The crisis in Europe is worsening

The so-called second wave of contamination is advancing in countries on the European continent. At least two nations achieved record deaths on Tuesday (27). In the UK, daily records hit 367, their highest level since May. Italy also confirmed the largest number of deaths during the reporting period. There were 242 deaths.

In addition, Italy had the highest number of new patient confirmations in 24 hours on Tuesday. As of Monday (26), nearly 22,000 people in the country have received news that they are infected. In Portugal, the one-day total of 3,299 infections was the second worst since the first coronavirus detection in the country.

FIFA President has Covid

The International Football Association (FIFA) confirmed on Tuesday (27) that the organization’s president was infected with the corona virus. According to Fifa, the Swiss Italian Gianni Infantino has “mild symptoms”. He will be in isolation for ten days and the association has alerted everyone who has recently had contact with Gianni. After the quarantine period, the officer will undergo further examinations.

What is the new coronavirus?

It is an extensive family of disease-causing viruses in both animals and humans. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the different types of viruses can cause respiratory infections in humans, ranging from colds like Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) to more severe crises like Acute Respiratory Syndrome Severe (SARS). The last coronavirus discovered causes Covid-19 disease

How can you help those in need?

The campaign “We will need everyone” is a solidarity action by the Frente Brasil Popular and the Frente Povo Sem Medo. The platform was created to help people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the organizers, the aim is to create visibility and strengthen cooperation initiatives among the population.

Edition: Rebeca Cavalcante