The tax revenues decrease by 2,822.7 million euros, which is “burdened” by the decrease in VAT and the IRC – Executive Digest

The tax revenue of the government sub-sector recorded a decrease of 2,822.7 million euros by September, which corresponds to a decrease of 8.3% compared to the same period of the previous year. This reflects the effects of the pandemic. This is evident from the summary of budget execution published today.

“In September, the cumulative net tax revenues of the sub-sector of the government again reflect the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, recording a decrease of 2,822.7 million euros (-8.3%) from the first nine months of 2019,” says the Directorate-General for Budget (DGO).

This decrease, according to the DGO, “represents a continuity with the change in cumulative income recorded in August”, which decreased by 7.8% year-on-year.

In total, the tax amount levied in the first nine months of this year amounted to 31,344.6 million euros. In the same period of 2019, the total amount of tax revenue amounted to 34,167.4 million euros.

IRC and VAT were the main contributors to this decline, with revenue from these two taxes reflecting the impact of government measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on corporate treasuries.