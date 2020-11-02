The trial begins today, three years after the gun theft scandal – Executive Digest began

Three years after the theft and gun recovery scandal in the Tancos warehouses, the trial begins Monday and brings former Defense Minister Azeredo Lopes and 22 other defendants to the dock.

The Tancos case, which had political implications, namely with the withdrawal of Azeredo Lopes at his request and also in the army, has 23 defendants, some of whom were accused of the theft of weapons in June 2017 and others of participating in the staging that her recovery in Chamusca included four months later.

Among the 23 defendants at the time of the facts is also the National Director of the Military Judicial Police (PJM), Luís Vieira, the former PJM spokesman Vasco Brazão and the ex-Marine João Paulino, who in the training phase assumed that he participated reported to the PFY on the theft and recently handed over the grenades that have not yet been recovered and his sentence could be reduced if convicted.

Crimes in court range from terrorism, criminal organization, denial of justice and wrongdoing, forgery of documents, influence trafficking, abuse of power, receipt and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The case was reviewed by examining magistrate Carlos Alexandre, who decided to try the 23 defendants on the exact terms of the indictment.

The judge upheld Azeredo Lopes’s allegations of denial of justice and wrongdoing, personal favoring an official, abuse of power and denial of justice, the former minister believing that the crediting was “extremely political” and that there was no evidence against him.

The former director of the PJM, who was very critical of the performance of the former Attorney General of the Republic, Joana Marques Vidal, for removing the military PJ from the investigation of the theft, is pronounced through criminal organization, human trafficking and brokering, counterfeiting or Forgery of documents, denial of justice and wrongdoing as well as personal preference by an employee.

Former PJM spokesman Vasco Brazão will be responsible for criminal organization, arms trafficking and mediation, forgery or forgery of documents, denial of justice and wrongdoing, and personal preference by an employee.

In the instruction, however, Vasco Brazão admitted that he should be charged with objection to justice and transferred the other responsibilities in the case to the former Defense Minister and Luís Vieira.

Gun theft, arrests, suspicion of staging, and the effects of Azeredo Lopes and several military personnel from the Army and GNR sparked multiple reactions. The President of the Republic called for “the investigation of everything from top to bottom to the end, donating it to those who are injured” and the “full clarification” of what happened in Tancos.

Nine defendants are charged with planning and carrying out the theft of military equipment from national storage rooms, and the remaining 14, including Azeredo Lopes, for carrying out the rescue operation.

The case of the theft of weapons was announced by the army on June 29, 2017, indicating that it had taken place the previous day. The alleged recovery of the stolen war material took place in the Chamusca region, Santarém, in October 2017 in an operation in which PJM was involved, in collaboration with elements of the Loulé GNR.

The trial begins this Monday morning in the court of Santarém.