The trial of gun theft in Tancos and the implementation of recovery begins in Santarém – Portugal

Former Defense Minister Azeredo Lopes and 22 other defendants are on trial Monday in the Santarém court in the Tancos case for theft and staging of the recovery of military weapons for the storage rooms.

The lawsuit concerns 23 defendants, including former director of the Military Judicial Police (PJM) Luís Vieira, former spokesman for that military institution Vasco Brazão and members of the Loulé GNR.

It covers a range of crimes ranging from terrorism, criminal organization, denial of justice and misconduct to forging documents, influencing peddling, abuse of power, obtaining and possessing a prohibited weapon.

Nine defendants will be responsible for Criminal Association, Human Trafficking and Brokering and Terrorism, including the theft mastermind João Paulino, and the remaining 14, including Azeredo Lopes and two elements of the PJM, the staging was the basis for, according to the Public Ministry the recovery of the equipment in October 2017 in Chamusca.

The case of the theft of war weapons from the Tancos warehouses was reported by the army on June 29, 2017, stating that it had taken place the previous day, with the alleged recovery of the stolen war material in the Chamusca region, Santarém, in October 2017, in an operation PJM was involved in, in collaboration with elements of the Loulé GNR who are now accused.