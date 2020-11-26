The triumphant advance of the Netflix series “The Queen’s Gambit”

Berlin (dpa) – A girl learns to play chess in the orphanage and later turns the world of the great masters upside down: the plot of the Netflix series “The Queen’s Gambit” is actually told in one sentence. However, it’s such clever and wonderful staging that it’s taking the world by storm these days.

In the first month, more than 60 million families aired the seven-part film adaptation. This means a record among Netflix miniseries.

The focus is on the childhood and youth of heroine Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) in Kentucky in the 1950s and 1960s. He never met his father, his mentally ill mother died in a car accident when Beth was little. The quiet girl inherited a math genius from her mother. In the orphanage, however, Beth only discovers her special talent when closed caretaker Shaibel (Bill Camp) reluctantly teaches her to play chess.

Like any true chess child prodigy, Beth Harmon doesn’t need a chessboard or pieces to figure out the possible constellations in the next move. While the others sleep in the orphanage, she displays giant chess pieces on the ceiling – the only technical effect in the series that grabs your attention.

At the caretaker’s chessboard in the basement, the eight-year-old discovers the game step by step and is on fire for this mental exercise. Over the course of the US drama series, Beth defeats one opponent after another. But his biggest enemy is in his head: the addiction to sedatives.

Argentine-British actress Anya Taylor-Joy – known for the horror film “The Witch” and Jane Austen’s film adaptation “Emma” – brilliantly embodies the lead role. He watches his opponent like a cat and moves the chess pieces. But if she is alone, she often falls into a bottomless abyss of despair.

To give this adult fairy tale the look of the novel, long stretches of the series were shot in Berlin, which in the 1960s looks much more like Kentucky, Paris, or Moscow than today’s Lexington, the home by Beth Harmon. In this way, viewers can see Karl-Marx-Allee, which was built in the 1950s in the style of socialist classicism. The facade of the orphanage belongs to the Schulzendorf Palace in the south of Berlin.

Walter Tevis, author of the series model, grew up in Kentucky. He became addicted to pills while at home, couldn’t do anything with his peers, and fled to a game as a teenager. In his case it was billiards. With “Haie der Großstadt”, made into a major film in 1961, Tevis achieved the turning point as a writer.

It was then that a young Brooklyn chess player named Bobby Fischer made a name for himself. Tevis also discovered chess. He later created his Beth Harmon in many ways as an idealized and feminine version of Fischer. When the 1972 world champion was won, the game was booming in the United States. The chess sets were sold out, the chess teachers full.

This is just repeating itself. For four weeks, “The Ladies’ Gambit” was the most watched Netflix series in the world and has hit number one in 63 countries, although not in Germany so far. And the book also has an impact: 37 years after its publication, Walter Tevis’ novel made it onto the New York Times bestseller list.

The chess clubs and the few remaining chess bars are currently closed, but “The Ladies Gambit” online gave the board game a kick, which has been booming since the first block. On platforms like chess.com or LiChess, the number of new registrations has increased fivefold in the past few weeks. Grandmasters are currently in demand for interview partners.

Beth Harmon is likely voted “Chess Player of the Year” and non-professional Magnus Carlsen. When the world champion was promoting his recently launched Champions Chess online tournament, he was mainly asked about “The Queen’s Gambit”. The series is fantastic, Carlsen said, but unfortunately not quite realistic.

The Queen’s Gambit, USA 2020, seven parts, by Scott Frank, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Isla Johnston, Bill Camp, Marielle Heller, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and others