The Trump administration opens Alaska’s pristine forest to deforestation – Executive Digest

The Trump administration on Wednesday finalized a plan to open up large areas of the country’s largest national forest, Tongass, Alaska, to logging.

According to Reuters, the move overrides long-standing restrictions on harvesting trees in forests in southeast Alaska and is in line with President Donald Trump’s agenda of reversing environmental regulations that he sees as barriers to industry.

This decision marks a victory for Alaskan officials who support and have called for this change. They argue that a Clinton-era rule that banned logging, roads, and mining in undeveloped forests cost many jobs in Alaska.

From the perspective of environmental groups, forest protection is crucial to mitigate the effects of climate change as old forests absorb and store carbon.

“Registering with Tongass is an unscrupulous leap in the wrong direction,” said Jennifer Rokala, executive director of the Center for Western Priorities, in a statement.

The US Department of Agriculture, which oversees the forest service, also issued a statement, declaring it would exempt Tongass from the 2001 Roadless Rule. This rule applies to 55% of the Tongass area, the largest intact temperate rainforest in the world. The Alaskan capital Juneau is located in Tongass.