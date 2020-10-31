The UK Prime Minister announces a new one-month prison sentence – Executive Digest

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced today a new one-month prison sentence for England after experts warned that the new Covid-19 outbreak will overwhelm hospitals in weeks without strong action.

On the day Britain topped the million cases of Covid-19, the Prime Minister gave a press conference confirming that strict economic and everyday restrictions will start on Thursday and will last until December 2nd.

Boris Johnson said “no prime minister in charge” could ignore the pandemic’s black numbers.

“Without action we will see several thousand deaths a day in this country,” said the prime minister, who was hospitalized with a severe case of Covid-19 at the beginning of the pandemic.

With the new restrictions, bars and restaurants can only be opened for takeout, non-essential trades must be closed, and people can only leave for reasons that are on a short list that includes exercise. Activities ranging from haircuts to vacationing abroad will be canceled again.

Unlike the first three months in the UK, schools, universities, construction companies and industry will continue to function earlier this year.

Boris Johnson issued a number of regional restrictions in early October, but they were not enough. Government advisors predict that at the current stage of the outbreak, demand for hospital beds will exceed capacity by the first week of December, even if temporary hospitals set up at the first peak of the pandemic reopen.

The UK government announced today that it has exceeded the million cases of Covid-19 and has reached 1,1011,660 people infected with the new coronavirus since the pandemic began. 21,915 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of deaths with covid-19 is now 46,555 (326 in the last 24 hours), making the UK the worst survivor in Europe due to the pandemic.

France and Germany have also tightened restriction measures amid the worrying number of new cases of Covid-19.

According to a report by the French agency AFP, the Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths and more than 45.6 million cases of infection worldwide.

In Portugal, 2,507 people died from 141,279 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.