The uncertainty doesn’t break the CFO’s optimism. Estimated sales increase of nearly 30% – Executive Digest

The buzzword is uncertainty. Even before the winner of the U.S. presidential election was announced this Tuesday, American business leaders predicted the uncertainty would extend into 2021: 35% say the response to the country’s pandemic poses new risks for their businesses, regardless who wins the election, according to the latest PwC Pulse Analysis.

The only problem that outweighs the speed and extent of the response to the U.S. Covid-19 is tax policy. Most respondents continue to anticipate instability in US corporate tax law and highlight concerns about who will pay for the fiscal policies they believe are needed to fuel the post-pandemic recovery.

We underline the growing number of financial leaders who anticipate sales increases and continue the growth trend that began in June. 28% of CFOs expect their companies to grow sales in the next 12 months.

The positive outlook is testament to the courageous steps many have taken to return to growth. In particular, CFOs seek to rebuild sales through a renewed customer focus, including strategic investments in product and service innovation to meet customer expectations and behaviors that have changed forever.

For many organizations, this means an expansion of the internal – and necessary – priorities for employee safety, productivity, and well-being that prevailed in the early days of the pandemic. According to the Pulse analysis, 76% of CFOs said changes in products or services will result in revenue growth in the next six months.

At the same time, CFOs monitor the business risks that may arise from the upcoming presidential election. You see changes in U.S. corporate tax legislation (37% under the Trump administration; 65% under the Biden administration) and the federal response to Covid-19 (41% under Trump; 39% under Biden) as the main areas of potential risk . politics.

And they worry about the impact of one risk on another: 73% of CFOs (and 76% of executives in general) agree that business tax rates will rise regardless of which party controls Congress, up from 70% who said the same in early September.

CFOs also rate the election’s impact on U.S.-China trade relations: 31% say a second Trump administration will bring new risks to managing relations with China, compared with just 16% who hold that view Biden.

If Trump is re-elected, however, ties with China are more likely to weaken than CFOs. On average, 42% of business leaders under Trump will reduce trade and investment in China, compared to 30% of CFOs. It is possible that CFOs looking for growth may be watching the recovery of the Chinese economy with interest, even as they assess the risk of escalating trade tensions under Trump’s management.

“While CFOs – and all executives – evaluate how each candidate’s specific policies may affect their business, they must also consider the feasibility of implementing those changes. For example, if Biden wins and the Republicans retain control of the Senate, the resulting split government would almost rule out the prospect of further tax hikes. At the same time, when modeling potential business outcomes, CFOs shouldn’t lose sight of other potential risk areas such as sustainability and energy transition or US foreign policy, ”said PwC analysts.