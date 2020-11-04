The unemployment rate increased by 45.1% compared to the previous quarter, progress at INE – Sociedade

The unemployment rate was 7.8% in the third quarter, 2.2 percentage points higher than the previous quarter and 1.7 percentage points higher than the same quarter of 2019, the INE said on Wednesday.

According to the National Statistics Institute (INE), the unemployed population increased by 45.1% (125.7 thousand) between July and September compared to the previous quarter, which corresponds to the same quarter of the previous year.The highest quarterly rate of change in the series began in 2011.

Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, unemployment rose by 24.9% (80.7 thousand people).