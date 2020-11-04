The United States leaves the Paris Agreement at midnight – Executive Digest

When the presidential election is over on Tuesday, the United States will be outside the global climate pact. 1253 days after Donald Trump announced plans to abandon the Paris Agreement, the President will withdraw the US from the global deal.

The move will imply the absence of the second largest polluter on the planet and the largest economy in climate policy in the deal, negatively affecting progress in emissions reduction.

At the same time, the outcome leaves room for major fossil fuel producers like Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Australia to do nothing and gives others like India a reason not to do anything.

The 2015 pact between 197 countries aims to stop global warming “well below” 2 ° C in an attempt to keep it at 1.5 ° C.

The US State Department will no longer be an active member of the United Nations climate change meetings under the Paris Agreement. However, it remains an authorized observer and a member of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate.

However, the timing is a fluke. As Politico explains, Trump stated his intention to withdraw the US from the deal on July 1, 2017, but nothing actually happened. According to the rules of the Paris Agreement, any country that wishes to resign must wait three years from November 4, 2016 – the date the agreement became international law.

The United States filed for divorce papers on November 4th last year. This means that the one-year period of reflection expires at midnight that Tuesday, just as Americans are looking at a new chapter in history.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pledged to resume the deal on his first day in office. This can be done through a brief executive order that accepts the deal on behalf of the US – just like Barack Obama did in 2016.

However, the United States would also have to come up with a formal emission reduction plan known as a Nationally Set Contribution. The rules are unclear as to whether this is a requirement for membership or whether it should be followed shortly afterwards.