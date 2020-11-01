The University of Aveiro is registering eight more cases of Covid-19 and a convalescence society

The University of Aveiro (UA) registered an additional eight infections with the new coronavirus this Sunday, the third highest number since an outbreak broke out at that educational institution about a month ago. This was revealed by an academic source.

In a communication to the academic community to which Lusa had access, AU rector Paulo Jorge Ferreira said that this Sunday health authorities had confirmed eight more infections from SARS-CoV-2 and the recovery of one of the positive cases.

Since the outbreak began in the AU, the facility has had 141 infections with the new coronavirus. There are currently 41 active cases among students, teachers and staff.

The number of people recovered has reached one hundred and so far none of the infected members of the AU community have had to be hospitalized.

The first cases of Covid-19 in the AU occurred on October 7, one day after classes started at that educational institution.

At the time, the rectorate announced that 15 infected students of Spanish nationality were participating in the AU as part of the Erasmus program.

According to the same source, the contagion occurred the previous week at an event outside the university.

