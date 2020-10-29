The upward trend in economic sentiment stopped in October – Executive Digest

The upward trend shown by economic sentiment in the euro zone and the European Union (EU) since May was interrupted in October, with the indicator remaining stable in both countries compared to September, according to the European Commission.

According to data published today by the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Economic and Monetary Affairs, the economic sentiment indicator remained stable in October at 90.9 points in the euro area and 90.0 points in the EU. to September, interruption of the upward trend seen in both zones since May.

Considering the five largest economies in the euro area, economic sentiment rose in Germany (1.5 points), Italy (1.2) and fell slightly in France (-4.5), the Netherlands (-2.2) and Spain ( -0.2 points).

On the other hand, the indicator for employment expectations fell by 1.8 points to 89.8 in the euro area and by 1.2 points to 90.4 in the EU in October, reversing the growth trend registered since May.