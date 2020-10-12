The US is investing in UK pharmaceutical treatment study for Covid-19 – World

The US government has invested around $ 500 million in the development and distribution of a treatment for Covid-19 on a large scale through the British laboratory AstraZeneca, the pharmaceutical company said in a statement today.

The US investment is $ 486 million and will contribute to the development and subsequent distribution of one hundred thousand doses of the drug by the end of the year.

Later, in 2021, the United States will buy a million cans.

“The AZD7442 antibody combination is advancing rapidly in Phase 3 trials,” said the pharmaceutical group.

Two types of studies “in the US and elsewhere” will involve 6,000 adults in the Disease Prevention Process (SARS CoV-2), and complementary studies will be conducted on 4,000 adults “to treat contamination” from the new coronavirus.

The pharmaceutical company, which is developing a promising “vaccine candidate” with the University of Oxford, announced at the end of August the start of phase 1 studies with the drug AZD7442, which the US government has already funded with 25 million US dollars. US.

AZD7442 is a combination of two long-lived antibodies extracted from convalescent Covid-19 patients and discovered by Vanderbilt University Medical Center in the United States, licensed by British pharmaceutical company AztraZeneca in June.