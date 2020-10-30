The US issues the first passport to identify Jerusalem as Israel – Executive Digest

This Friday, the US embassy in Jerusalem issued a passport for the first time to an American born in this city who established Israel as the country of birth, thereby breaking a decades-old political tradition.

Until now, the international consensus dictated that the status of Jerusalem would remain indefinite in official documents without recognizing the Jewish annexation of the eastern part of the city, but President Donald Trump’s administration has recognized Israel’s claim to make its capital “unitary and indivisible” .

The first passport to recognize the Israeli birth of a person born in Jerusalem was for 18-year-old Menachem Zivitofsky, whose parents fought a long legal battle over this recognition and changed Washington’s policy.

“Menachem and his parents are with us today. He is 18 and has been waiting for this moment for a long time. Today we say to Menachem Zivitofsky: “You have a native nation, the State of Israel,” said the American ambassador in Jerusalem, David Friedman.

“It is an honor to issue the first passport issued to a Jerusalem-born American citizen born in Israel,” added the diplomat.

The young man said he was “honored” to receive the passport as “representing the many Jerusalem-born Americans who may now have official government documents reflecting the fact that they were born in Israel”.

When Zivitofsky was born in Jerusalem in 2002, his parents demanded recognition of Israel as the place of birth based on a law that the United States Congress passed that year that allowed it.

However, they received the rejection of the authorities and the passport indicated the city of Jerusalem as their place of birth, with no connection to any country.

The parents then decided to start a year-long legal battle after making it to the US Supreme Court twice.

Ultimately, the Supreme Court ruled that in passing this law in 2002, Congress had exceeded its powers and that these foreign policy decisions were the responsibility of the government, which has maintained its opposition to this day.

Donald Trump’s administration recognized Jerusalem as the Israeli capital in 2017, albeit without specific borders and without clarifying whether it includes the occupied part of the city.

Trump’s decision broke international consensus in this regard and ended a year later with the relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.