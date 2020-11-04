The vaccine against Covid-19 will reach the US and Europe first and then Latin America – World

The Covid-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in Latin America in March or April 2021 after being distributed to the US and Europe, according to the pharmaceutical group that will make the Oxford vaccine.

To date, none of the 175 vaccines being developed around the world have been approved for marketing.

However, some vaccines should get approval soon, later this month or next month, if that’s not unforeseen, recalls Hugo Sigman, founder and general manager of the pharmaceutical company Insud, which will make the Oxford University-developed vaccine from AstraZeneca.

The testimony of the pharmacist Hugo Sigman was made today during the online seminar of the Organization of Ibero-American Nations (OEI) and is quoted by the Spanish news agency EFE.

According to the pharmacist, it is not yet possible to know how long a vaccinated person’s antibodies will last, but it is expected at least a year, similar to the flu vaccine.

The Oxford University vaccine, along with the candidate, is currently being identified by Pfizer and BioNTechque as the most likely first to receive regulatory approval.

“All Ibero-American countries have very important shopping plans,” said the pharmacist.

In Portugal, the government approved the purchase of 6.9 million vaccines against Covid-19, which will cost 20 million euros, as part of a process coordinated between European Union (EU) countries.

Regarding the criticism of those who fear that the harm from taking a vaccine is greater than the benefit, the pharmacist guaranteed that the safety mechanisms are “very good” and that “the cost-benefit of vaccination is greater than not vaccination “.

The goal is for at least 70% of the population to be vaccinated to create group immunity.

The pharmacist recalled that Covid-19 stepped up the process of making a type of vaccine that had already begun preventing other coronaviruses.

The laboratories were already working to combat SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, which means Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome in Portuguese), which was first identified in 2003, and MERS (Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome), which emerged in 2012.

Hugo Sigman also expressed confidence about how the pandemic will develop over the next year, as measures to treat and prevent the disease are already known and asymptomatic cases are reported more frequently, which could reduce the spread of the virus.

According to a report by the French agency AFP, the Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.2 million deaths in more than 47.5 million cases of infection worldwide.

In Portugal, 2,694 people died from 156,940 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus that was discovered in Wuhan, a city in central China, in late December 2019.