The vaccines against Covid-19 will be distributed simultaneously and according to the population of each country, says Costa-Sociedade

The Prime Minister said this Wednesday that the European Union would distribute the future anti-Covid-19 vaccine fairly according to the population of each member state and it was up to Portugal to finalize the national vaccination strategy in November.

This was one of the conclusions that António Costa announced at a press conference at the end of the extraordinary European Council, held by video conference, at which he also said that no country was defending a border closure strategy to respond to the Covid-19 Pandemic respond. .

Among the points agreed at the meeting of the heads of state and government of the European Union, António Costa highlighted the decision of the European Commission to “distribute the vaccine simultaneously to the 27 Member States according to their population”.

“There are currently three contracts signed and four under negotiation [para a aquisição de vacinas]. Each batch of vaccine will be distributed evenly to all countries according to their population, “said the Executive Director.

On the national side, António Costa later said that each Member State “has to define its own strategy to prioritize how the vaccine will be applied to its population”.

“We need to have the national vaccination strategy ready by next month,” he said.