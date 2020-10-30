The vaccines are distributed simultaneously and according to the population of each country – Executive Digest

The Prime Minister said today that the European Union will distribute the future anti-Covid-19 vaccine fairly and according to the population of each Member State, and Portugal should have completed the national vaccination strategy in November.

This was one of the conclusions that António Costa announced at a press conference at the end of the extraordinary European Council, held by video conference, at which he also said that no country was defending a border closure strategy to respond to the Covid-19 Pandemic respond. .

Among the points agreed at the meeting of the heads of state and government of the European Union, António Costa highlighted the decision of the European Commission to “distribute the vaccine simultaneously to the 27 Member States according to their population”.

“Currently three contracts have already been signed and four are currently being negotiated [para a aquisição de vacinas]. Each batch of vaccine is distributed equally across all countries, depending on the size of the population, ”emphasized the managing director.

On the national side, António Costa later said that each Member State “has to define its own strategy to prioritize how the vaccine is applied to its population”.

“We need to have the national vaccination strategy ready by next month,” he said.