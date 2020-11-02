The Vagos teacher who killed the newborn son tried for the third time – Portugal

A teacher from Vagos, who killed a newborn child in the bathroom of the school she taught, will be tried for the third time in Aveiro Court on Tuesday.

The retry of the trial was ordered by the Supreme Court (STJ), which overturned the defendant’s previous conviction for understanding that the courts had failed to determine whether the facts fit the crime of child murder, which provides for a term of up to five years in prison . .

For the first time in 2014, the woman was sentenced to 13.5 years in prison before the Tribunal de Vagos for a crime of qualified murder and a crime of desecrating a corpse.

Following an appeal by the defense, the STJ ordered the trial to be repeated to clarify the motivation, emotional state during pregnancy and childbirth, and any factors that may have led the defendant to commit the crime.

In the second trial in 2017, now held in the Aveiro Court, the woman, who is free as to identity and residence, saw the sentence she was given at the first trial.

During the reading of the verdict, presiding judge Raul Cordeiro said that it was not possible to determine the reasons why the defendant committed the crime, mainly because she chose to remain silent.

The judge also said that none of the experts heard by the court “managed to reconstruct the defendant’s emotional and psychological state at the time of the facts”.

In 2018, following a new defense appeal process, the Porto Appeals Court reduced the defendant’s sentence to nine and a half years in prison and turned the crime of qualified murder, which had been convicted, to simple murder.

The case dates back to May 11, 2011, when the woman went to work in the bathroom of the school she taught in Vagos Township.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, the woman gave birth to “a fetus more than 37 weeks of gestational age without any organic or dysfunctional deformities”.

After the defendant cut the newborn’s umbilical cord, she put it in two plastic bags in the trunk of the car, where she stayed for two days and eventually died.

During the trial, the woman denied killing her son, saying that the first time she picked up the baby, she “stopped moving and breathing”.

The boy’s body was only accidentally discovered by the friend of the defendant’s brother when he went to the residence’s garage to get child transport chairs.